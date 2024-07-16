Redwood, Starring Idina Menzel, to Open on Broadway in February 2025 at the Nederlander Theatre

Redwood, the new Broadway musical starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, will open at the Nederlander Theatre this winter. Previews will begin January 24, 2025 ahead of a February 13 opening.

Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, Redwood features music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Landau. The show is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. The musical premiered earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse.

“I made my Broadway debut at the Nederlander Theatre in Rent almost 30 years ago, so to be returning there with Redwood is very emotional for me as it feels like a real homecoming,” Menzel said in a statement. “It has been such a gift to collaborate with Tina and Kate on this show, and I’m so proud to bring it to Broadway.”

Redwood follows Jesse (Menzel), a successful businesswoman, mother and wife who seems to have it all, but inside, her heart is broken. Finding herself at a turning point, Jesse leaves everyone and everything behind, gets in her car and drives. Thousands of miles later, she hits the majestic forests of Northern California, where a chance meeting and a leap of faith change her life forever.

The Broadway production’s newly announced creative team includes music director Haley Bennett, scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Scott Zielinski and sound designer Jonathan Deans. Media design is by Hana S. Kim and vertical movement and vertical choreography is by Melecio Estrella/BANDALOOP.

On Broadway, Menzel is best known for her Tony-nominated performance as Rent's original Maureen Johnson and her Tony-winning performance as Wicked's original Elphaba. Her Broadway credits also include Aida and If/Then (Tony nomination), and she famously lent her voice to the character of Elsa in Disney's Frozen and Frozen 2. Menzel will preview songs from the Redwood score in her upcoming North American concert tour.

Additional casting for the Broadway production of Redwood will be announced at a later date.