Full Lineup Revealed for Aaron Lazar’s Impossible Dream Album

The full lineup of guest stars has been revealed for the upcoming debut album from Aaron Lazar, the singer and actor who has embarked on a “healing journey." Impossible Dream will be released on August 23. The album features duets with Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kate Baldwin, the late Rebecca Luker, Loren Allred, Kelli O’Hara and Norm Lewis.

The finale of the album is a star-studded group performance of “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha, featuring the aforementioned duettists as well as Grammy Award winner Sting, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, Liz Callaway, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Shoshana Bean, Joanna Gleason, Brian d'Arcy James and Adrienne Warren. Also featured on the track are Shoshana Bean, Christy Altomare, Christiane Noll, Adam Jacobs, Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Mike Love, Betsy Wolfe, Marc Kudisch, Max Von Essen, Tony Yazbeck, Jessica Phillips, Jill Paice, Mike Minarik, Anthony Fedorov, Aaron Gleason, Ali Bourzgui, Chris Sarandon, Corey Cott, Elena Shaddow, Erin Davie, Graham Rowat, Jon Armour, Mia Moravis, Michael Berresse, Phillip James Griffith, Kris Angelis, Nicole Zuraitis, Emily Drennan, Vivian Fang Liu, Radhika Vekaria, Dele Olasiji, Sangeeta Kaur, Matt B., Anita Lerche, Zak Resnick, Reese Levine, Sarah Duvall, Courtney Reed, Dan Cooney, Travis Leland, David Coolidge, Matty Miller, Gianee Martinez, Fiona O'Brien, the National Children's Chorus and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, along with Lazar’s family and his non-professional-singer friends.

Lazar recently revealed to the Broadway community that he has been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease Ameotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (A.L.S.), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. As he explained in an interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, Lazar has adopted “The Impossible Dream” as the anthem of his quest to heal.

Impossible Dream is produced by Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley, Jonathan Estabrooks and Aaron Lazar in association with Studio Seven Media and Emitha Studios. Additional producers include David Das, Christina Giacona, and Patrick Conlon. A portion of the album’s proceeds will benefit the ALS Network.

Check out the teaser video for the "Impossible Dream" recording session below.