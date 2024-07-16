Jamaal Fields-Green to Take Over Title Role in MJ National Tour

Jamaal Fields-Green will take over the role of Michael Jackson in the national tour of MJ. He replaces Roman Banks in the role, beginning performances in Cleveland, Ohio on July 30.

Fields-Green is the only performer to have played the role on Broadway, on the national tour and in London’s West End. He also appeared in the Hamilton national tour.

Joining Fields-Green on tour are Jordan Markus (MJ alternate), who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

MJ is centered on the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, offering a rare look at the mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted the Prince of Pop into legendary status. The show was created by Tony-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.

MJ’s first national tour kicked off in Chicago in August 2023, with upcoming dates in Austin, TX, Miami, FL, San Jose, CA and more. It is currently playing at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre.