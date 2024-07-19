Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola Announces Retirement After 36 Years

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS executive director Tom Viola will retire from the nonprofit on December 31, 2024 after 36 years of leading the organization. Danny Whitman, the current director of development, will succeed Viola.

Viola has been involved with the nonprofit since its inception in 1988 and has run the organization as executive director since 1996. In 2010, Viola was awarded the Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre at the 64th Tony Awards.

“Few, if any, have served the theater community with more heart, dedication, determination and distinction than Tom Viola,” said Robert E. Wankel, president of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of the Shubert Organization in a statement. “Tom nurtured goodwill and trust throughout the theater community in the toughest of times, building Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS into an integral part of our industry that has reached out to millions of people in crisis through the years.”

“Joining the Broadway community in the creation and now nearly 40-year legacy of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has given my life purpose and meaning,” Viola said. “Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will be a part of my heart always, fiercely and with great joy.”

Under Viola’s leadership, BC/EFA expanded its mission beyond HIV/AIDS. Today, the nonprofit supports the Friedman Health Center, HIV/AIDS Initiative, Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, Senior Services, Addiction and Recovery Services, the Dancers’ Resource, the Broadway flu shot program and more. During and immediately after the shutdown in 2020 and 2021, BC/EFA provided more than $18 million to the Entertainment Community Fund for direct emergency financial assistance for members of the performing arts and entertainment industry.

Prior to joining BC/EFA, Whitman worked at New York’s LGBT Center as volunteer manager, corporate relations officer and rising to deputy director of development. He joined BC/EFA in 2009 as director of development and member of its senior staff. In addition to guiding and expanding development efforts, Whitman has served as lead producer for Broadway Cares’ annual events Broadway Bets and Broadway Backwards, worked closely with the Broadway community on the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction and annual appeals and served on the human services committee of the Entertainment Community Fund.

Founded in 1988, BC/EFA raises funds for AIDS-related causes across the United States. It has raised more than $300 million for critically needed services for people with AIDS, HIV and other critical illnesses.