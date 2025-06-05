Beth Malone and More Announced for Dolly: A True Original Musical, the Dolly Parton Musical Eyeing Broadway

More casting of the upcoming world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical is now set. Joining the previously announced stars Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis and Quinn Titcomb, who each play Dolly Parton at different stages of her life, will be Fun Home Tony nominee Beth Malone as Judy Ogle, John Zdrojeski as Porter Wagoner, Jacob Fishel as Sandy Gallin, Tabitha Lawing as Little Judy Ogle and Danny Wolohan as Uncle Bill.

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the new musical features a score by Parton that includes some of her biggest hits along with new songs written for the stage. The book is by Parton and Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter.

Dolly: A True Original Musical is a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. Featuring all her hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “9 to 5,” this new musical explores Parton’s triumphs, trials and trailblazing path to icon status.

The ensemble includes Peri Barnhill, Klea Blackhurst, Sarah Bockel, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Joe Carroll, Donald Corren, Ryan Demoville, Olivia Donalson, Sarah Hunt, Ruchir Khazanchi, James Moye, Cole Ragsdale, Maddie Robert and Alex Ross. Swings and understudies are Josh Canfield, Tiffany Engen, Todd A. Horman, Norah Nunes and Kathlynn Rodin. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Barnhill and Nunes were selected through the nationwide Search for Dolly, which drew thousands of submissions and offered many performers a first-ever opportunity to be seen by a professional casting team.

The show’s music team includes music director Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrator John Clancy, musical consultant Kent Wells, and vocal and music arrangers Richard Dennison and Gregg Perry.

The creative team features choreography by Emmy winner Mandy Moore, scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony nominee Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony nominee Justin Ellington and Beth Lake, video design by Olivier nominees Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom and hair design by Rob Pickens. Charles Means is the production stage manager. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner.

The world premiere begins July 18, with opening night set for August 8 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.