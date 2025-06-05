Sunset Boulevard Announces Final Broadway Extension

Jamie Lloyd's revival of Sunset Boulevard, starring Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as faded film star Norma Desmond, will play its final performance at the St. James Theatre on July 20, extending a week beyond its previously announced closing date of July 13.

Scherzinger, who earned an Olivier Award for her performance in the show's 2023 London production, is joined by several of her London castmates: Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and Olivier Award nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Mandy Gonzalez performs the role of Norma at select performances, with Rashidra Scott serving as the standby. The production is currently nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and performance nominations for Scherzinger and Francis.

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Lloyd's production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd and Best Actor in a Musical for Francis.