Good News! Wicked Star Mary Kate Morrissey to Host Broadway.com Vlog 'Positively Emerald'

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her, including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago. Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald.

Beginning August 9, Morrissey will be our host for eight weeks, showing us the ins and outs of Oz. She'll catch up with castmates—including her Galinda, Alexandra Socha—visit other crew members who make the magic of Wicked possible and take us through daily life in one of the biggest hits Broadway has ever seen.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.