Molly Osborne Joins Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello on Broadway as Desdemona

The upcoming Broadway production of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, has its Desdemona: London actress Molly Osborne, making her Broadway debut in the role. The production, directed by Kenny Leon, will open on Broadway in spring 2024 at a Shubert theater to be announced for a strictly 15-week engagement.

“I am so excited to welcome Molly Osborne to our Broadway cast of Othello as Desdemona,” said Leon in a statement. “Her unique blend of heart and intellect, coupled with a natural vulnerability, makes her a truly captivating actress. I am thrilled to welcome her to our theater community and eagerly anticipate collaborating with her on her Broadway debut.”

Osborne made her West End debut in 2018 as Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof. In London she has also starred in Indecent, the world-premiere musical adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Laughing Boy.

In Othello, Washington will play the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general opposite Gyllenhaal as the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator Iago. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Production dates, additional members of the creative team, and additional casting will be announced at a later date.