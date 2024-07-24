Moulin Rouge!'s Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang Announce Engagement and Baby

Tony winner Aaron Tveit and actress Ericka Yang are expecting a baby. The pair made the announcement on Instagram with a photograph captioned: “Table for 3.” Judging by the ring on Yang's finger, the picture also doubles as an engagement reveal.

Tveit’s Broadway credits include Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can and Sweeney Todd. He won a Tony Award for originating the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge!, a role to which he returned this week. Yang has been an ensemble member in the Broadway casts of Rock of Ages (later playing the role of Sherrie), American Psycho, Doctor Zhivago, Miss Saigon and Moulin Rouge! Tveit and Yang met on the latter show.

Broadway.com spoke to Yang (formerly Hunter) about her journey in 2019; check out the video below.