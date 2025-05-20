George Wendt, Cheers Actor Who Played Edna Turnblad in Hairspray and Other Broadway Roles, Dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm on Cheers who took on a small number of Broadway roles later in life, died at his home in Studio City, California. His death was confirmed by his manager. No cause was specified. He was 76.

George Robert Wendt Jr. was born in Chicago, Illinois. After training with the improvisational comedy troupe Second City, he had small television roles in Taxi and M*A*S*H, before landing the role of Norm Peterson on Cheers. He played the role in 275 episodes from 1982 to 1993.

Wendt’s post-Cheers credits include appearances on The Larry Sanders Show and Sabrina the Teenage Witch as well as the video for Michael Jackson’s “Black or White.” Later in his career, he took stage roles, making his Broadway debut in Yasmina Reza’s Art (1998), having previously played the role in the West End. In 2007, he stepped into the role of Edna Turnblad in Broadway’s Hairspray, a role which he reprised in performances in Canada and Baltimore. In 2010, he played Santa in Elf the Musical. His last Broadway credit was in the short-lived play Breakfast at Tiffany’s (2013).

Wendt is survived by his wife Bernadette Birkett and children Hilary, Joe and Daniel.