Andy Karl Joins Teeth Off-Broadway; Alyse Alan Louis and More to Reprise Roles

Initial casting has been announced for the off-Broadway return of Teeth, written by Anna K. Jacobs (book and music) and Michael R. Jackson (book and lyrics). After the sold-out, extended world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, the open-ended commercial remount will have its official opening at New World Stages on October 31.

Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, Disaster!) will reprise her Lucille Lortel Award-winning performance in the role of Dawn, an evangelical Christian teen. She will be joined by three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) in the role of Pastor Bill O'Keefe. Also reprising their roles are Will Connolly (Once, The Gilded Age) as Brad O’Keefe, Jason Gotay (Bring It On, A Bronx Tale) as Toby and Jared Loftin (Gigantic, Tick, Tick…Boom!) as Ryan. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Teeth is directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. Based on Mitchell Lichtenstein’s screenplay for the cult-classic 2007 horror comedy, Teeth is a tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn (Louis), a Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally.