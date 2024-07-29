Stephen Schwartz's The Queen of Versailles, Now Led by Kristin Chenoweth, Will Open on Broadway in 2025-26 Season

The Queen of Versailles, the new Stephen Schwartz musical about billionaire-couple Jackie and David Siegel, will open on Broadway during the 2025-26 season. The world-premiere engagement, starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham as the couple, and with a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, began performances at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on July 16 and runs through August 25.

Chenoweth is producing as well as starring in the show; Broadway casting has not been announced but it's safe to assume Chenoweth will continue to lead the production.

The Queen of Versailles is an adaptation of the 2012 documentary of the same name about socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Michael Arden directs.

In Boston, Chenoweth and Abraham lead a cast that features Melody Butiu as Sofia Flores, Nina White as Victoria Siegel, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil and Isabel Keating as Debbie. The company also includes Anna Bakun, Stacie Bono, Yeman Brown, Amanda Jane Cooper, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Sara Esty, K.J. Hippensteel, Diana Huey, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Michael Mulheren, Michael McCorry Rose and Grace Slear.

The production features choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Peter Hylenski, as well as costume design by fashion designer Christian Cowan.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David “The Timeshare King” Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida—a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.