Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California Completes Broadway Casting

Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California has completed casting for the fall Broadway transfer of its recent West End production, directed by Sam Mendes. The limited Broadway engagement will begin September 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre with an official opening set for September 29. Its London engagement at the Harold Pinter Theatre concluded in June, receiving 2024 Best New Play and Best Leading Actress in a Play (Laura Donnelly) Olivier Award nominations.

As previously announced, several of the play's West End stars will return to the production for its Broadway run. Reprising their performances will be Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Laura Donnelly as Joan/Veronica; Leanne Best as Gloria; Ophelia Lovibond as Ruby; Helena Wilson as Jill; Nancy Allsop as Young Gloria; Sophia Ally as Young Ruby; Lara McDonnell as Young Joan; and Nicola Turner as Young Jill. Completing the cast are Bryan Dick, Richard Short, David Wilson Barnes, Richard Lumsden, Ta’Rea Campbell, Sawyer Barth, Ellyn Heald, Cameron Scoggins and Max Roll. The company understudies are Erin Rose Doyle, Sadie Veach, Liz Pearce, Jessica Baglow, Liam Bixby, and Q. Smith.

In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time.

The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the girls rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.

The creative team for The Hills of California includes Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer, sound design and arrangements), Ellen Kane (choreography), Candida Caldicot (musical supervision and arrangements), Amy Ball (UK casting director, Verity Naughton (U.K. young persons’ casting director), Jim Carnahan CSA, JV Mercanti (U.S. casting director) and Zoé Ford Burnett (associate director).

