Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis to Release Concept Album Based on The Warriors

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis will release Warriors, a concept album based on the 1979 action cult film The Warriors. The album, executive produced by Grammy Award winner Nas and produced by Grammy Award-winning Hamilton Mixtape producer Mike Elizondo, will be released on October 18 on Atlantic Records.

The 26-song album will feature a starry cast of performers to be revealed in the coming weeks. According to a Bloomberg report, the album will feature Broadway stars as well as "major pop stars."

“We’ve spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors' journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island,” said Miranda and Davis in a joint statement. “Along the way we've gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we'll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead. We can't wait to share these songs with you on October 18th.”

Miranda is the Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, director, producer and creator of Hamilton. Davis is an award-winning actor, writer and singer-songwriter. She starred in Passing Stage on Broadway and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her play Bulrusher.

Warriors is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus. The film The Warriors was directed by Walter Hill, adapted from the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick.

It was first reported that Miranda—who initially conceived Hamilton as a concept album—was working on an adaptation of The Warriors in 2023. No plans for a stage incarnation of the album have been disclosed.