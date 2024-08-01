New Musical Whodunit Alfred Hitchcock Presents to Premiere at Theatre Royal Bath

A new musical whodunit based on the anthology series created and hosted by Alfred Hitchcock will have its world premiere at Theatre Royal Bath. Alfred Hitchcock Presents will run March 22 through April 12, 2025.

The show will have a jazzy score by Tony winner Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and a book by Jay Dyer (Showtime’s Californication). Tony winner John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, The Color Purple) will direct.

Weaving together episodes from the series, the show promises to be a unique theatrical journey inside the mind of the master of suspense behind the films Psycho, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Rear Window, The Birds and many more.

With suspenseful and spine-tingling self-contained episodes, Alfred Hitchcock Presents was must-see television in America between 1955 and 1965, hosted in droll tones by the man himself. Many notable film actors starred, including John Cassavetes, Bette Davis, Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Peter Falk, Walter Matthau, Steve McQueen, Roger Moore, Robert Redford, Burt Reynolds, Harry Dean Stanton and Jessica Tandy.

Casting and further creative team members will be announced at a later date.