Alex Moffat, Constantine Rousouli and More Join Marla Mindelle in The Big Gay Jamboree

The Big Gay Jamboree, the new musical comedy created by and starring Titanique writer and original star Marla Mindelle, has completed casting. The show begins performances at the Orpheum Theatre on September 14 with an official opening set for October 1.

Joining Mindelle in the cast are Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, The Cottage), Paris Nix (Hamilton in Chicago and tour), Mindelle's Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli and Natalie Walker (Second Stage Theater's White Girl in Danger), with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.



In The Big Gay Jamboree, Stacey (Mindelle) wakes up hungover in an off-Broadway musical with no memory of how she got there. Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off and figure out how to escape this 1940s Golden Age musical while a live audience watches.

The Big Gay Jamboree is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage and music and lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. The creative team includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design) and Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design). Musical supervision and arrangements are by David Dabbon.