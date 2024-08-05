Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star as Honest Abe in 3 Summers of Lincoln at La Jolla Playhouse

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will star as Abraham Lincoln in the La Jolla Playhouse world-premiere musical 3 Summers of Lincoln. Directed by Christopher Ashley, performances will run from February 18 through March 23, 2025 in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre.

3 Summers of Lincoln features a book by Joe DiPietro, lyrics by Daniel J. Watts and music by Crystal Monee Hall. In addition to Mitchell, the cast will feature Eric Anderson (currently playing Meyer Wolfsheim in The Great Gatsby on Broadway) as George B. McLellan, two-time Tony nominee Carmen Cusack as Mary Todd Lincoln and Quentin Earl Darrington as Frederick Douglass. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Choreography is by Jon Rua and Daniel J. Watts.

Summer, 1862. The bloody conflict that was supposed to last only 90 days has now been raging for more than a year. President Abraham Lincoln (Mitchell) must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass (Darrington). If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war, all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men—pivotal conversations between two fierce and equally brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.

“What an honor to have this incredible group of actors on board to embody their four riveting characters in 3 Summers of Lincoln,” said Ashley in a statement. “Each one brings boundless talent and keen insight to the project, and I am so looking forward to collaborating with them on this bold new work that spotlights a history-changing friendship through a singular lens and soaring original music.”