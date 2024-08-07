Two-Time Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz and More to Star in MTC's Vladimir Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Vladimir, a new play by Erika Sheffer directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, has announced initial casting. The MTC production will begin performances at New York City Center Stage I on September 24 with an official opening set for October 16.

The cast of Vladimir will feature two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can), Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Macbeth), Erik Jensen (The Collaboration), Olivia Deren Nikkanen (Netflix's The Society) and Jonathan Walker (Rocky, The Assembled Parties). Additional casting will be announced.

Vladimir unfolds in Moscow, where an independent journalist covering Putin’s first term struggles to maintain sanity and hope in increasingly hostile circumstances. She finds herself on the brink of an explosive story, but as danger mounts for her and her sources, she questions whether her bravery will make any difference at all. Vladimir is about standing up to immorality no matter the cost when you know your nation is headed for disaster.

The design team will include Mark Wendland (scenic design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (original music and sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Tom Schall (fight direction), Charles LaPointe (hair and wig design) and Charlotte Fleck (dialect coach).