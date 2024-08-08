Theatre for a New Audience 2024-25 Season to Feature Work From Leigh Silverman, Dakin Matthews and Taylor Mac

Theatre for a New Audience's 2024-25 season is set to feature works from a number of artists familiar to Broadway and New York theater audiences, including MacArthur “genius” and 24-Decade History of Popular Music creator Taylor Mac.

The season kicks off with We Are Your Robots, a world-premiere musical with book and lyrics by Obie Award-winning playwright and composer Ethan Lipton, and music composed and performed by Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra—that is, Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy and Ian Riggs. The quartet will play robots exploring the relationship between humans and machines in a show that contemplates brain mapping, consciousness, violence, surveillance and the problem of being human. Two-time Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Suffs, Yellow Face) directs the musical, a co-production with Rattlestick Theater, which runs at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn from November 10 through December 8.

Broadway actor and playwright Dakin Matthews’ adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV will run at the Center from January 26 through March 2, 2025. The gripping history will be directed by Eric Tucker, the artistic director of Bedlam. Matthews’ adaptation premiered at Lincoln Center in 2003, starring Audra McDonald, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Kline and Corey Stoll and won multiple Tony Awards.

The season will conclude with Prosperous Fools, a new work starring and written by the MacArthur “genius” Taylor Mac. Inspired by Moliere’s 1670 satire Le Bourgeois gentilhomme (sometimes translated as The Prodigious Snob), it is described as a comedy of manners for an age with no manners and a courageous exploration of philanthropy and its hypocrisies. The world premiere will play the Center from June 1 through June 29.

More season details can be found on the TFANA website.