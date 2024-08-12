Gabby Beans, 13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman and More Join Romeo + Juliet on Broadway

The upcoming Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, has completed casting. The Sam Gold-directed production will begin performances on September 26 with an official opening set for October 24 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre for a strictly limited, 16-week engagement.

Zegler and Connor will be joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman (Netflix's 13 Reasons Why) as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Jasai Chase Ownes (Amazon Prime's The Expanse) as Gregory and Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Samson/Paris/Peter.

The understudies are Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez.

The production has also announced additional creative team members: hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, violence by Drew Leary, intimacy direction by Claire Warden, voice and text coaching by Gigi Buffington, dramaturgy and text consulting by Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson.

They join the previously announced creative team: dots (scenic design), Enver Chakartash (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Cody Spencer (sound design) and Rachel Bauder (production stage manager). The production will also feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Sonya Tayeh.

The youth are f**ked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.