Walden, Directed by Whitney White, Added to Second Stage Theater Season; Lunar Eclipse Moves to 2025

Amy Berryman’s Walden has been added to Second Stage Theater’s 2024-25 season, replacing the previously announced production of Donald Margulies’ Lunar Eclipse. Berryman's play will begin performances off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theater on October 16 and officially open on November 7.

Lunar Eclipse, which was to star Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ozark actress Lisa Emery, has been moved to spring 2025 to accommodate a change in Birney’s schedule.. The season will still include the New York premiere of Cult of Love, a new play by Leslye Headland, in December.

Walden will be directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding). Casting and full creative team for the production will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the near future, Stella and her fiancé Bryan are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister Cassie. Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

Taking its name from the book by American transcendentalist writer Henry David Thoreau, Walden received its world premiere in May 2021 on London’s West End followed by its American premiere at TheatreWorks in Hartford, CT in August 2021.