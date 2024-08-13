Alyssa Milano to Make Broadway Debut as Chicago's Next Roxie Hart

Alyssa Milano, best known for her TV roles on Who's the Boss and Charmed, will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She begins performances September 16, playing a limited eight-week engagement through November 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. The role is currently played by Ariana Madix, who performs through September 1.

“I could not be more excited to be getting back to my roots in musical theater," said Milano in a statement. "When I was eight and first joined the national touring company for Annie, I never could have imagined the 40+ year career ahead of me. To finally be making my Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago and to stand on the shoulders of such honorable lineage is all that a little girl who loved to sing and dance and make people smile could have ever dreamt of. I can’t wait to hit the stage.”

Following her childhood stint in the Annie national tour, Milano performed on stage in productions of Tender Offer (Ensemble Studio Theater), a one-act play written by Wendy Wasserstein, and All Night Long by John O'Keefe (Second Stage). She went on to star for eight seasons opposite Tony Danza as his daughter Samantha Micelli on Who's the Boss, played Jennifer Mancini on the Aaron Spelling show Melrose Place, and took on the role of telepathic witch Phoebe Halliwell for eight seasons of Charmed, another Spelling project. She is a co-founder of NoRA, a coalition promoting common sense gun reform, and for 20 years, has been a UNICEF National Ambassador.

The cast of Chicago currently stars Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.