Don't Be Shy! Hit the Opening-Night Red Carpet with Sutton Foster and the Stars of Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress

Once Upon a Mattress made its official Broadway return on August 12, opening at the Hudson Theatre with two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster leading the way as the latest in a long line of illustrious Princess Winnifreds. She is joined by her Encores! costar Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless, along with Brooks Ashmanskas as The Wizard, Daniel Breaker as The Jester, Will Chase as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus and Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain.

Broadway.com got a front-row seat to the opening-night festivities, catching all the stars, creatives and glittering guests on the (expertly mattress-branded) red carpet. See who went royal with their look, who leaned toward modern fairytale and who committed to the aesthetic of pajama-chic in the photos below.

Ana Gasteyer plays the evil Queen Aggravain (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Nikki Renée Daniels, David Patrick Kelly, Ana Gasteyer, Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Will Chase, Daniel Breaker and Brooks Ashmanskas pose for a group shot (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Director Lear DeBessonet and the musical's adapter, Amy Sherman-Palladino, hug it out on the red carpet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Kara Lindsay is the standby Winnifred for "Once Upon a Mattress"

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)