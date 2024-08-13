 Skip to main content
The Lion King Welcomes New Young Nala and Young Simba to the Broadway Pride

News
by Hayley Levitt • Aug 13, 2024
Austin Elle Fisher and Jacob Pham
(Photos c/o Disney)

The Lion King will welcome Austin Elle Fisher as Young Nala and Jacob Pham as Young Simba to the Broadway cast beginning August 20. Fisher and Pham will alternate in the roles with current cast members Annika Reese Franklin and Albert Rhodes, Jr. Current cast members Ezekiel Kekuna and Nia Thompson will play their final performance at the Minskoff Theatre on August 18.

Fisher made her Broadway debut at age nine as Natalie Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire and played Marta von Trapp in The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse. The Lion King marks Pham's Broadway debut.

The cast of The Lion King on Broadway stars Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumba, Fred Berman as Timon, James Brown-Orleans as Bonzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. 

The Lion King has a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, as well as Tony-winning direction by Julie Taymor. The production will celebrate 27 years on Broadway in November.

