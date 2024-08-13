Bill Camp, Leslie Uggams, Andrea Martin and More Join The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age, Tony nominee Julian Fellowes' HBO drama series about late-19th-century New York City, has announced new cast members for its upcoming third season, including several familiar to Broadway and New York theater audiences.

The new cast members are Tony nominee Bill Camp (The Crucible), Merrit Wever (Showtime's Nurse Jackie), Tony winner Leslie Uggams (King Hedley II), LisaGay Hamilton (To Kill a Mockingbird), Paul Alexander Nolan (Water for Elephants), Hattie Morahan (RSC's Hamlet), two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, McNeal) and Jessica Frances Dukes (Trouble in Mind, Netflix's Ozark).

They join recently anounced cast members two-time Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Tony nominee Jordan Donica, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark.

Stars of The Gilded Age include Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Louisa Jacobson, and Denée Benton. Additional theater veterans who appear in the series include Audra McDonald, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara, Michael Cerveris, Douglas Sills and Nathan Lane, among others.

The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The second season of the show received six nominations at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Coon and Baranski. The season three release date has yet to be announced.