Big Tech Thriller JOB, Starring Sydney Lemmon and Peter Friedman, Extends on Broadway by Four Weeks

JOB, the psychological thriller starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, has extended its run by four weeks. The 80-minute two-hander will now play at Broadway's Hayes Theater until October 27.

Written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, JOB transferred to Broadway after two sold-out runs off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse and the Connelly Theater. The show features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin and sound design by Cody Spencer. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg while Devonté Hynes aka Blood Orange composed original music for the play.

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane (Lemmon) would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd (Friedman) suspects her work might be doing more harm than good.

In a set of recent interviews with Broadway.com, Lemmon spoke about her career so far, Friedman spoke about getting to stretch out as an actor, while Friedlich spoke about his anxieties around the internet.