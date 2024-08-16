Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 2: It's Not Easy Staying Green

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald.

In episode two, MK pulls back the curtain on "OzCapella," rehearsing some close harmonies for an arrangement of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with her Fiyero, Jordan Litz. She then gives us a thorough look at her green-ifying (and re-green-ifying) and gets the lowdown on all things wig from Hair Supervisor Mary Kay Yezerski-Bondoc (who some may remember from her Fly Girl days). Morrissey also hands over the camera to ensemble member Libby Lloyd, who sneaks some footage of our host's impressive mid-show hustle.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday.