Tony Winner Annaleigh Ashford Expecting Second Child with Husband Joe Tapper

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 19, 2024
Joe Tapper and Annaleigh Ashford
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with husband Joe Tapper. The two married in July 2013 and had a son, Jack, in September 2016. Ashford's Instagram post included a series of three family photos with the caption, "That’s not a basketball. It’s a baby in there! Joining the party this fall!" 

Ashford was last seen on Broadway as Mrs. Lovett in the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd, which earned her the third Tony nomination of her career. She was also nominated for her performances as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Essie in You Can't Take It With You, which won her the trophy in 2015. Ashford's other Broadway credits include Wicked, Legally Blonde, Hair, Sylvia and Sunday in the Park With George. She also recently co-produced the off-Broadway production of The White Chip, an autobiographical comedy by Sean Daniels and starring Tapper.

Tapper performed alongside Ashford in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It With You and has been seen off-Broadway in A Midsummer Night's Dream (at the Delacorte Theater), Socrates and Manahatta.  

