Vladimir, Starring Norbert Leo Butz, Completes Casting for Manhattan Theatre Club World Premiere

The complete cast is set for Manhattan Theatre Club's world-premiere production of Vladimir, starring two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz. Written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, performances begin September 24 at New York City Center Stage I with an official opening on October 16.

Erin Darke (Good Girl Revolt) and David Rosenberg join the cast, which, as previously announced, also features Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Macbeth), Erik Jensen (The Collaboration), Olivia Deren Nikkanen (Netflix's The Society) and Jonathan Walker (Rocky, The Assembled Parties).

Vladimir is set in Moscow where an independent journalist covering Putin’s first term struggles to maintain sanity and hope in increasingly hostile circumstances. She finds herself on the brink of an explosive story–but as danger mounts for her and her sources, she questions whether her bravery will make any difference at all.

The design team includes Mark Wendland (scenic design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (original music and sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Tom Schall (fight direction), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Ashley Ryan (makeup design) and Charlotte Fleck (dialect coach).