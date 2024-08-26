 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Second Child

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 26, 2024
Lea Michele
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Lea Michele has given birth to her second child, Emery Sol Reich, with husband Zandy Reich. “Our hearts are so full,” she wrote on Instagram in the birth announcement.

Michele made her Broadway debut in 1995 at the age of eight alternating the role of Young Cosette in Les Misérables. On Broadway, she went on to appear in Ragtime and Spring Awakening and, most recently, as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. On screen, she is best known for playing Rachel Berry on FOX’s Glee. She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023.

Michele married Reich in 2019. The couple welcomed their first son, Ever Leo, in 2020.

Star Files

Lea Michele

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch the Star-Studded Performance of 'The Impossible Dream' from Aaron Lazar's Debut Album
  2. Grant Gustin's Ride with Water for Elephants Is Nearly Done, But a Broadway Group Chat Is Forever
  3. Billy Porter, Casey Likes, Ghostface Killah and More Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' Warriors Album
Back to Top