Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Second Child

Lea Michele has given birth to her second child, Emery Sol Reich, with husband Zandy Reich. “Our hearts are so full,” she wrote on Instagram in the birth announcement.

Michele made her Broadway debut in 1995 at the age of eight alternating the role of Young Cosette in Les Misérables. On Broadway, she went on to appear in Ragtime and Spring Awakening and, most recently, as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. On screen, she is best known for playing Rachel Berry on FOX’s Glee. She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023.

Michele married Reich in 2019. The couple welcomed their first son, Ever Leo, in 2020.