Watch Once Upon a Mattress’ Sutton Foster, Oh, Mary!’s Conrad Ricamora and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 28, 2024
Sutton Foster and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Summer is winding down but the brand-new theater season is just heating up. The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has a full bill this week, featuring the stars of Broadway’s latest arrivals and some of its long-running hits.

Sutton Foster sits down with host Fadal to talk about her royal turn as Princess Winnifred in the Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Though not much of a “princess person” herself, find out why Fred’s crown fits her just right.

Oh, Mary!’s Honest Abe, Conrad Ricamora, takes The Broadway Show on a backstage tour of the Lyceum Theatre. Get an inside look at Ricamora’s pre-show rituals and his extensive collection of Lincoln memorabilia.

David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face is having its Broadway premiere this fall at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre. Catch up with Daniel Dae Kim and the rest of the cast as they dive into the award-winning play, which begins as a “comedy of mistaken racial identity” and becomes much more.

Jasmine Forsberg stars as Jane Seymour in Broadway’s histo-remix SIX. See her sing her show-stopping number, “Heart of Stone,” in the Broadway.com studio.

You can also catch clips from Broadway.com’s newest vlogs: Sparkling Diamong Stories, hosted by Moulin Rouge!’s JoJo Levesque, and Positively Emerald, hosted by Wicked’s green girl, Mary Kate Morissey.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, August 28 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

