Fall in Love With These Exclusive Backstage Photos at The Notebook on Broadway

The Notebook, singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and playwright Bekah Brunstetter's stage adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks romance, is rounding the bend to its 200th performance at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Since day one, three pairs of actors have anchored the show as different eras of destined lovers Allie and Noah: Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza as their youngest iterations; Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez landing in the middle; and Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood playing out their present, tear-jerking timeline.

Emotions run high on stage, but backstage, only a company-wide game of Traitors can heighten the tension. Peek inside the Schoenfeld's snug dressing rooms to see how the stars of The Notebook have settled into their Broadway digs over the past seven months. The nerves of opening a brand-new musical are long gone, but as Tyson explains, performing is now a matter of “renewing.” “We’re in a different chapter of this,” she says. For some, that chapter requires Oracle Cards, for others, napping nooks, and for the bros upstairs, a consistent supply of Notebook-branded hot sauce.

Explore the photos below.

Jordan Tyson puts final touches on her makeup before getting on stage.

John Cardoza sneaks into Ryan Vazquez's mirror photo as the Noahs get ready for the show.

Tony nominee Dorian Harewood is mic'd up for another show as Older Noah.