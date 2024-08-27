Billy Magnussen, Debra Messing, Constance Wu and More to Star in Shit. Meet. Fan.

Emmy winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Tony nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) will star in the world premiere of the satirical play Shit. Meet. Fan. The play, written and directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara and based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers, will begin performances at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater on October 10 with an official opening set for October 28. Performances will run through November 17.

Also starring are Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) and Tramell Tillman (Good Night, Oscar). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The production will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Alex Jainchill and sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan.

On the night of the eclipse, a group of long-time friends gather to guzzle cocktails and play a game in which every text, every email and every call must be shared aloud. Outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge and chaos ensues.