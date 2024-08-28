Krystal Joy Brown, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung and More to Star in My Best Friend's Wedding

The cast is set for the world premiere of the My Best Friend's Wedding musical. The new musical adaptation of the Julia Roberts-led 1997 romantic comedy, set to the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David and directed by Kathleen Marshall, begins performances at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse on September 26 and runs through October 27.

My Best Friend’s Wedding will star Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along) as Julianne, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Michael, Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon) as Kimmy, Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls national tour) as Samantha, Zoe Jensen (SIX) as Amanda, Telly Leung (Aladdin) as George, Mark Lotito (Some Like It Hot) as Walter, Austin Phillips (Parade) as Scotty and Soara-Joye Ross as Isabelle.



The cast will also feature Kailey Boyle, Daniel Brackett, Runako Campbell, Deanna Cudjoe, Aaron Graham, Harris Matthew, Jessica Sheridan, Mikayla Thrasher and Craig Waletzko in the ensemble. Kaitie Buckert and Raphe Gilliam will be the production swings.



My Best Friend’s Wedding will feature music direction by Andrew Sotomayor, scenic and costume design by Colin Richmond, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Kevin Heard and wig/hair and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna.



As previously reported, the musical has a book by the film's original screenwriter Ron Bass along with British playwright Jonathan Harvey. The score will include such Bacharach-David classics as "I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself," "I Say a Little Prayer," "I’ll Never Fall in Love Again," "Walk on By" and "What’s New Pussycat?"

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It’s the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O’Neal. When she hears he’s about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it’s not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend’s wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?