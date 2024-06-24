Kathleen Marshall to Direct My Best Friend's Wedding Musical World Premiere

Three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall will direct the world premiere of the My Best Friend's Wedding musical. The new musical adaptation of the Julia Roberts-led 1997 romantic comedy, set to the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, begins performances at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse on September 26 and runs through October 27.

Marshall began her Broadway career as an assistant choreographer on 1993's Kiss of the Spider Woman. Her most recent Broadway choreographing and directing credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony nom), Anything Goes (Tony win), The Pajama Game (Tony win), Wonderful Town (Tony win) and Kiss Me, Kate.

As previously reported, the musical has a book by the film's original screenwriter Ron Bass along with English playwright Jonathan Harvey. The score will include such Bacharach-David classics as "I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself," "I Say a Little Prayer," "I’ll Never Fall in Love Again," "Walk on By" and "What’s New Pussycat?" The cast and creative team is to be announced.