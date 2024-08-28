Casting Is Complete for Broadway's Tammy Faye, Starring Katie Brayben, Christian Borle and Michael Cerveris

Broadway casting is complete for the Elton John musical Tammy Faye. The show begins performances at the Palace Theatre on October 19 with an official opening set for November 14.

As previously reported, the show will star Katie Brayben reprising her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker, Christian Borle as Jim Bakker and Michael Cerveris as Reverend Jerry Falwell.

Joining the company are Nick Bailey as Paul Crouch, Charl Brown as Steve Pieters, Mark Evans as Billy Graham, Allison Guinn as Jan Crouch, Ian Lassiter as Jimmy Swaggart/Ronald Reagan/Archbishop, Raymond J. Lee as John Fletcher, Max Gordon Moore as Thomas S. Monson/Marvin Gorman, Alana Pollard as Jessica Hahn and Andy Taylor as Pat Robertson/Ted Turner.

Autumn Hurlbert is the Tammy Faye Bakker alternate, whose performance schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Hurlbert made her Broadway debut in Legally Blonde after finishing as runner-up on the reality competition series Legally Blonde: The Musical: The Search for Elle Woods.

A retelling of the true story of the talk-show evangelists Tammy Faye Messner and Jim Bakker, Tammy Faye had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. The show features a book by James Graham and lyrics by Jake Shears. The production stage manager is Tim Semon.