Nana Menseh to Join Adrien Brody in Fear of 13 at London’s Donmar Warehouse

Nana Mensah will star opposite Oscar winner Adrien Brody, in his London theater debut, in the world premiere of The Fear of 13 by The Queen of Versailles scribe Lindsey Ferrentino at the Donmar Warehouse. The show, directed by Justin Martin, begins performances on October 4 with an official opening set for October 10.

The Fear of 13 is based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who was convicted of murder after a routine traffic stop and spent 22 years on death row. The cast also features Michael Fox, Aidan Kelly, Posi Morakinyo, Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts and Tommy Sim’aan.

Mensah's stage credits include Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, MCC Theatre's Nollywood Dreams and Second Stage Theatre's Man from Nebraska. For television, her work includes Presumed Innocent, 13 Reasons Why and Evil.