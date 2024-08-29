Go Behind the Scenes of Oh, Mary! with Mary’s Husband, Conrad Ricamora

Conrad Ricamora plays Mary’s husband, also known as the 16th President of the United States, in Cole Escola's riotous Oh, Mary! It’s a hilariously committed portrayal of a “tortured man in a high-pressure situation.”

Ricamora recently took The Broadway Show behind the scenes of the play at the Lyceum, showing off the Abe Lincoln memorabilia in his dressing room, demonstrating his vocal warmup, talking about the discombobulating early days of the show’s Broadway’s transfer and more.

Check out the video below!