Off-Broadway Hit Titanique to Open in London's West End

Titanique, the hit off-Broadway spoof of the 1997 film Titanic, will open in London's West End this winter. Performances will begin December 9 at the Criterion Theatre on Piccadilly Circus with an official opening set for January 9, 2025.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.

The creative team includes set design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber and sound design by Lawrence Schober. Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Nicholas J Connell, with choreography by Ellenore Scott.

Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum NYC, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022 where it is currently running.

Casting for the West End production will be announced at a later date.