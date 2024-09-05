Take a Walk with Orfeh, Chicago’s Fleeting Matron ‘Mama’ Morton

Blink and you’ll miss her. Orfeh, Broadway’s beloved mononym, is at the Ambassador Theatre for only three weeks, playing Chicago’s Matron “Mama” Morton through just September 15. Her last Broadway turn was in Pretty Woman: The Musical as the similarly gruff-yet-maternal Kit De Luca, and you could say her Tony-nominated role as Legally Blonde’s Paulette was cut from the same cloth. It’s a part she plays (and belts) well, and, as she tells The Broadway Show’s Charlie Cooper on a walk to her new gig, she’s savoring every moment she has with Roxie and Velma in the cell block.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, the Keeper of the Keys, the Countess of the Clink, the Mistress of Murderer's Row—Matron “Mama” Morfeh!