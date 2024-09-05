 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Take a Walk with Orfeh, Chicago’s Fleeting Matron ‘Mama’ Morton

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 5, 2024
Orfeh

Blink and you’ll miss her. Orfeh, Broadway’s beloved mononym, is at the Ambassador Theatre for only three weeks, playing Chicago’s Matron “Mama” Morton through just September 15. Her last Broadway turn was in Pretty Woman: The Musical as the similarly gruff-yet-maternal Kit De Luca, and you could say her Tony-nominated role as Legally Blonde’s Paulette was cut from the same cloth. It’s a part she plays (and belts) well, and, as she tells The Broadway Show’s Charlie Cooper on a walk to her new gig, she’s savoring every moment she has with Roxie and Velma in the cell block.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, the Keeper of the Keys, the Countess of the Clink, the Mistress of Murderer's Row—Matron “Mama” Morfeh!

Related Shows

Chicago

from $80.02

Star Files

Orfeh

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nothing to Be Done, Dudes! Four Reasons Why the Bill & Ted Waiting for Godot Will Be a Most Excellent Time
  2. Drool Much? Heathers the Musical Is Returning to New York in 2025
  3. The Notebook Will End Its Time on Broadway in December
Back to Top