Shall We Go For It? Follow Dee Roscioli, Titanique’s Céline Dion, on a Tour of the Ship of Dreams

Titanique, the hyper-satirized musical riff on the 1997 nautical romance Titanic, doesn’t stay afloat without Céline Dion. Well, it doesn’t stay afloat at all. But while the ship of dreams is above water, the Canadian goddess of song is the master of ceremonies, guiding Jack and Rose through their doomed love story.

Dee Roscioli, a veteran Elphaba and Cher, is the latest high belter to pick up the mantle as Titanique’s Céline, and she uses her power position to take The Broadway Show on a coveted backstage tour of the water-logged operation at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Get a good look at the authentic Heart of the Ocean necklace, see Roscioli’s dressing-room homages to her Broadway history and witness the final transformation that makes the actress indistinguishable from the real thing.