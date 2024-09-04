Joel Waggoner and Cayleigh Capaldi Board Titanique Off-Broadway

Titanique will welcome three new cast members to the Daryl Roth Theatre this month. Cast alum Cayleigh Capaldi (a former understudy for Céline, Rose and Ruth) will step in as Rose DeWitt Bukater beginning September 5, while Joel Waggoner will take on the role of Ruth DeWitt Bukater on September 17. Barnaby Reiter will join the ensemble on September 17 as well.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.

The off-Broadway cast of Titanique currently stars Dee Roscioli as Céline Dion, Michael Williams as Jack, Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber, Brandon Contreras as Cal, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg, with Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall and Terrence Williams Jr. rounding out the ensemble.

The musical will have its Australian premiere in September at the Grand Electric in Sydney, followed by its Canadian premiere in Montréal at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts (October 27-November 24) and an engagement at Toronto’s CAA Theatre (December 3-January 12, 2025). The show will also open in London's West End this December at the Criterion Theatre.