Lear deBessonet to Succeed André Bishop as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater

Lear deBessonet has been named Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. She replaces André Bishop, who concludes his 33-year tenure at the end of the 2024-25 season, while LCT resident director Bartlett Sher assumes the new role of Executive Producer.

“It is the deepest honor of my professional life to serve as the next Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater, following the astonishing legacy of André Bishop,” said deBessonet in a statement. “From the moment I first stepped onto the campus at Lincoln Center, I felt a sense of awe and magic. From thrilling, important new plays and new musicals to exquisite revivals and revelatory explorations of the classics, I have experienced LCT as a place where intellectual rigor can live alongside wonder, imagination and beauty. I believe the theater is a space for the creation and restoration of community—and it is my intention in this job is to be of service to the mission and boundless possibilities of LCT, to our city and to the field. I am thrilled to work alongside my dear friend Bartlett Sher, whose artistry and vision have profoundly affected my work as a director, and the extraordinary board and staff of Lincoln Center Theater to lead this theater into its next chapter of great success.”

In a New York Times story about the announcement, deBessonet said, “I feel very passionate about holding strong to the great legacy André has created—producing new plays, new musicals, revivals and classics, in a rich balance.” She also expressed an interest in “creating theater that is an event—that is unmistakably different than watching Netflix on your couch.”

“Lear deBessonet is an incredible artist and leader and I am deeply honored to collaborate with her as she guides Lincoln Center Theater into a transformative future,” said Sher, who told the New York Times, “I’m primarily here to support Lear.”

DeBessonet and Sher said that they expect to continue to direct shows.

“I am sad to be leaving, but incredibly grateful for the many happy years I spent at our wonderful theater,” said Producing Artistic Director André Bishop. “Lear and Bart are gifted and intelligent artists, and I am confident that Lincoln Center Theater will continue to grow and flourish.”

According to LCT, the search for a new artistic director was wide-reaching, inclusive and international in scope, following a yearlong strategic planning initiative that involved extensive discussions on the direction and long-term aspirations of the institution and leadership priorities.

DeBessonet is a Tony-nominated director and current Artistic Director of Encores! at New York City Center. Her work with Encores! includes Once Upon a Mattress (currently on Broadway), Into the Woods, Oliver! and Titanic. She will direct the Encores! production of Ragtime this fall. Sher is a Tony-winning director, whose productions have been nominated for over 90 Tony Awards. He is the director of McNEAL, currently in performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.