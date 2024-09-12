Alyssa Milano Rediscovers Her 'Enthusiasm for Performing' Through Her Broadway Debut in Chicago

Whether you know Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell, Charmed's psychic, demon-fighting witch—or as Samantha Micelli, Tony Danza's spunky TV daughter on Who's the Boss, the name on everybody's lips is gonna be... Roxie.

On September 16, Milano makes her Broadway debut as Chicago's Roxie Hart, performing at the Ambassador Theatre for eight weeks through November 10. Milano chatted with The Broadway Show ahead of her first performance where she talked about the musical theater experience that predated all of her TV stardom. Watch the full interview below to hear why this turn on stage is more of a homecoming than you might have expected.