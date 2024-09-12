Crystal Dickinson, Susan Kelechi Watson and More to Star in Katori Hall’s The Blood Quilt

The Blood Quilt, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, has its cast. The show will begin performances at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on October 30, with an official opening set for November 21, opening Lincoln Center Theater's 40th anniversary season.

The cast will feature Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park), Mirirai (School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play), Adrienne C. Moore (for colored girls…, Orange is the New Black), Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us). Lileana Blain-Cruz directs.

Gathering at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia, four sisters meet to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother’s will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance. Stitched with history, ritual, laughter and tears, will their “blood quilt” bind the family together or tear them apart forever?

The Blood Quilt had its premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. The LCT production will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew.