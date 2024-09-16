Buena Vista Social Club Will Move to Broadway This Season

Buena Vista Social Club, the musical that tells the story behind the legendary Grammy-winning album (now celebrating its 27th anniversary), will open on Broadway this winter. Previews will begin February 21, 2025 at the Schoenfeld Theatre, opening March 19.

Buena Vista Social Club had its world premiere in 2023 at the Atlantic Theater Company. Directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali, the show features a book by Marco Ramirez, music by Buena Vista Social Club and choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck. Tony Award-winning composer David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) and Music Supervisor Dean Sharenow lead the music team.

The Broadway company will feature Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades) and Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee). The ensemble also includes Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina and Sophia Ramos. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The Buena Vista Social Club band features Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion) and Román Diaz (Percussion). Orchestrations, arrangements and music direction are by Marco Paguia, with additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo. Juan de Marcos provides music consultation.

The production's design team includes scenery by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans and wigs, hair and makeup by J. Jared Janas.

“In 1968, my grandfather left Cuba and got a job washing dishes a block from the Schoenfeld Theatre,” said book writer Marco Ramirez in a statement. “Almost 60 years later, we’ll be blasting his favorite songs there. Alongside some of the best artists—and people—I’ve ever met. I’m humbled by the chance to forge connections between two of the most musically iconic islands the world has ever known—Cuba and Manhattan.”

Buena Vista Social Club's Atlantic Theater premiere earned seven Lucille Lortel Award nominations, winning two for Delgado's choreography and Natalie Venetia Belcon's lead performance. The production also earned three Drama Desk Award nominations and three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Paguia winning both awards for his orchestrations.