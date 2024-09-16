Casting Is Complete for Shucked National Tour

The cast is complete for the national tour of Shucked. As previously reported, the tour will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island on October 20 and play more than 30 cities including Nashville, Chicago and Louisville before arriving in Los Angeles in August, 2025. Check out the full tour itinerary on the show's website.

The cast features Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstamas as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls national tour) as Maizy.

The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Nashville artists Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

Shucked sets out to prove that sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. It’s a wordplay-infused musical comedy about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of—corn—turning musical theater on its ear and offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

The show began performances at the Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2023, opening on April 4, and played its final performance on January 14, 2024. It received nine nominations at the 76th Tony Awards, including Best Musical.