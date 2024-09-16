 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Step Inside Opening Night of Broadway's The Roommate with Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 16, 2024
Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow in "The Roommate"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow have made a Broadway event of Jen Silverman's The Roommatea two-hander about a pair of middle-aged women who find themselves under the same Iowa roof.

The play—a story of friendship and reinvention—opened September 12 at the Booth Theatre and the best of the Broadway community turned up to celebrate LuPone and Farrow's stage return. Get a glimpse of the red carpet arrivals and hear from playwright Jen Silverman, director Jack O'Brien and composer David Yazbek about building a brand-new work with a couple of bona fide legends. 

Related Shows

The Roommate

from $52.89

Star Files

Mia Farrow

Patti LuPone

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2024: Get to Know the 15 Shows Opening on Broadway Before Year's End
  2. Wicked: Part Two Is Coming to Cinemas Early
  3. Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Throw a Red Carpet Housewarming on Opening Night of The Roommate
Back to Top