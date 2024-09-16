Step Inside Opening Night of Broadway's The Roommate with Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow

Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow have made a Broadway event of Jen Silverman's The Roommate, a two-hander about a pair of middle-aged women who find themselves under the same Iowa roof.

The play—a story of friendship and reinvention—opened September 12 at the Booth Theatre and the best of the Broadway community turned up to celebrate LuPone and Farrow's stage return. Get a glimpse of the red carpet arrivals and hear from playwright Jen Silverman, director Jack O'Brien and composer David Yazbek about building a brand-new work with a couple of bona fide legends.