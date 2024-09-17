Oscar Winner Brie Larson to Make West End Debut in Daniel Fish-Helmed Elektra

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will make her West End debut in Sophocles’ tragedy Elektra, directed by Daniel Fish. Using a translation of the play by award-winning poet Anne Carson, the production will play the Theatre Royal in Brighton from January 13, 2025, before the production moves to Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a limited 11-week engagement from January 24 through April 12.

Best known for playing Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Larson won an Oscar in 2016 for her breakthrough performance in Room. In 2010, she played Emily in Our Town at the Williamstown Theater Festival.

“I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson,” Larson said in a statement. “Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

The tragedy follows Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination and consumed by grief, a need for survival and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion.

Fish’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! won a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival on Broadway in 2019 before transferring to the West End, where it won an Oliver Award for Best Musical Revival. Fish was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for the production.

Fish said, “What is ancient and what is contemporary? Carson’s translation explodes this question. It is a thrilling challenge to work on Sophocles’s tragedy, by way of Carson’s words and on the beautiful stage of The Duke of York’s with Brie Larson.”

The creative team includes Annie-B Parson (choreography), Jeremy Herbert (set design), Doey Lüthi (costume design), Adam Silverman (lighting design), Max and Ben Ringham (sound design), Ted Hearne (composer) and Kate Godfrey (voice and dialect), with casting by Heather Basten CDG.