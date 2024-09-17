 Skip to main content
Sparkling Diamond Stories at Moulin Rouge! with JoJo, Episode 4: Onto the Next Chapter

Sparkling Diamond Stories
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 17, 2024
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Earlier this summer, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque returned to the glittering world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as the courtesan Satine—the role with which she made her Broadway debut last year—starring opposite Aaron Tveit’s Christian. Now, JoJo is welcoming fans into her inner sanctum with her vlog, Sparkling Diamond Stories.

In the fourth and final episode, JoJo gets a fantastic reception at the stage door. She also opens up about her book, Over the Influence, and being part of something bigger than herself, while David Harris and Ricky Rojas unpack their characters' backstories.

You can catch highlights of the episode on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

